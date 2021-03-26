India: More than 5.69 cr Covid-19 vaccine doses administered

Union Health Ministry informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.69 crores on Friday. "A total of 5,69,57,612 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today," read the press release by the Union Health Ministry.

These include 80,66,471 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 51,27,234 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 86,79,307 frontline workers (FLWs) (first dose), 34,96,356 FLWs (2nd dose), 2,57,01,645 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 58,86,599 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities. Total 14,53,172 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the Seventieth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 13,32,550 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,20,622 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Advertisement

India continues to witness a surge in new COVID-19 cases as 59,118 fresh infections and 257 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday. With fresh 32,987 recoveries, a total of 1,12,64,637 people have recovered from the diseases so far. The cumulative number of cases reached 1,18,46,652 including 4,21,066 active cases and 1,60,949 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare rushed two high-level multidisciplinary teams to Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh today in view of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported from the State and UT. These teams shall work with the respective State/UT Government to ascertain the reason/s for the surge, assist in undertaking gap analysis and recommend requisite COVID-19 control and containment measures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)