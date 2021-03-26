Woman along with lover arrested for killing husband in Rajasthan

A woman was arrested along with her lover here on Friday for allegedly killing her 45-year-old husband as he had become a hurdle in their illicit relationship, police said. The duo had conspired to kill him by hiring another person of the same village who was also arrested later, they said. The man, identified as Premnarayan Meena, was a government schoolteacher in adjoining Madhya Pradesh near Rajasthan border, police said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when Meena was asleep in his house. He was attacked with a sword and iron rods by the woman's lover and the hired man, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chabda, Omendra Singh Shekhawat said. Later, his body was found lying in a pool of blood in his house in Akhakhedi village under Chipabarode police station of Baran district, he said. The deceased was on leave for the last 10 days in his village and had planned to resume his duty after Holi, Shekhawat said.

It was found that the man's wife, identified as Rukmani (40) and her lover, Jitendra Bairwa (32) of nearby Paroli village, who was hired for agriculture work in their field for the last two years, had an illicit relationship and the deceased teacher had become a hurdle for them, the DSP said. Consequently, they conspired to kill him and hired one Hansraj Bheel (40) of the same village for Rs 20,000, he added. The three accused have confessed to their crime and were booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An investigation into the matter is underway, Shekhawat added. The body was later handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he said.

