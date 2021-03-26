Left Menu

Delhi reports 1,534 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi reported 1,534 new COVID-19 cases, 971 recoveries, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi Health Department on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:55 IST
Delhi reports 1,534 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi reported 1,534 new COVID-19 cases, 971 recoveries, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi Health Department on Friday. With this, the total cases surged to 6,54,276 including 6,051 active cases and 6,37,238 total recoveries. However, the death toll touched 10,987 including the new deaths.

Union Health Ministry informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.69 crores on Friday. "A total of 5,69,57,612 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today," read the press release by the Union Health Ministry.

These include 80,66,471 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 51,27,234 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 86,79,307 frontline workers (FLWs) (first dose), 34,96,356 FLWs (2nd dose), 2,57,01,645 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 58,86,599 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities. India continues to witness a surge in new COVID-19 cases as 59,118 fresh infections and 257 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday.

With fresh 32,987 recoveries, a total of 1,12,64,637 people have recovered from the diseases so far. The cumulative number of cases reached 1,18,46,652 including 4,21,066 active cases and 1,60,949 deaths. On March 23, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that amid rising COVID-19 cases in the NCT of Delhi, public celebrations for upcoming festivals such as Holi, Navratri and gatherings in general, should not be allowed.

"All District Magistrates concerned authorities should ensure strict adherence to the order," it said. DDMA also said random testing (Rapid Antigen Test/RT-PCR) of passengers coming from other states where COVID-19 cases are increasing should be done all airports, railway stations, inter-state bust terminals, and other alighting points (for private buses). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistani judge orders blasphemy probe against organisers of Women's Day march

A judge in the Pakistani city of Peshawar ordered police on Friday to open an investigation into the organisers of a march marking International Womens Day over allegations they committed blasphemy.Police in Islamabad had previously refused...

France reports 41,869 new COVID-19 cases, straining hospital system

France reported 41,869 new COVID-19 cases on Friday after registering 45,641 on Thursday and 35,088 a week ago, putting the hospital system under severe strain as a third wave of the pandemic rapidly escalates, health ministry data showed.T...

U.S. accuses China of 'state-led' social media campaign against firms over Xinjiang

The U.S. State Department on Friday condemned what it called a state-led social media campaign in China against U.S. and other international companies for deciding not to use cotton from Chinas Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns.We ...

EU approves 24.7 mln euros of state aid for Italian carrier Alitalia

The European Commission has approved 24.7 million euros 29 million of Italian state aid for Alitalia to compensate the airline for losses suffered during the pandemic, the EU executive said on Friday. It is the third authorisation for subsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021