COVID-19 violation: Mumbai night club raided, scores booked

Scores of people were booked after a night club in a five-star hotel in Vile Parle East near the Mumbai airport was raided by police in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

The patrons were not maintaining social distance, most of them were not wearing masks, the Airport police station official said.

Advertisement

He said 15 hotel staffers and several patrons have been charged under sections 188 (disobeying order of public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection) among others of the IPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)