Officials asked to implement LG's order of hoisting national flag on govt buildings within 15 days

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has asked all deputy commissioners and divisional heads of departments to implement lieutenant governor's directions to hoist national flag on all government buildings within the next fifteen days.

This was conveyed by the Jammu divisional commissioner in an order on Friday.

They been asked to ensure strict compliance of the LG's directions as per the provisions of flag code of India within the next fifteen days.

