Man held for sodomising Dalit child in UP

A man has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a Dalit child in a rural area here, police said on Friday.

Vinit Shukla was arrested on the complaint of one Ishwardeen who alleged that he sodomised four children, aged 11 between 12 years, SHO (Kotwali Dehat) Prem Pal Singh said.

An FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 377 (sodomy) and the accused arrested, he said.

Singh said prima facie it appeared that only one child was sodomised but medical examination of all the four was being done.

''We are awaiting the report'', he said. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) KG Singh said a probe is on in the matter.

