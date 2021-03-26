Left Menu

PM Modi speaks to President Kovind's son, enquires about his health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to President Ram Nath Kovind's son and enquired about the President's health.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 23:15 IST
PM Modi speaks to President Kovind's son, enquires about his health
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to President Ram Nath Kovind's son and enquired about the President's health. In a tweet, the PMO said, "PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being."

President Ram Nath Kovind is undergoing a check-up at the Army's Research and Referral hospital here after complaining of chest discomfort, the hospital said. Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Research and Referral Hospital on Friday to enquire about the health of the President.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also enquired about President Kovind's health after the latter underwent a checkup at the Army's hospital. "Have spoken to Rashtrapati Ji's family and inquired about his health. I pray to almighty for his good health and well-being," Shah tweeted.

According to a medical bulletin by the Army hospital, the President visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort on Friday morning. "He is undergoing a routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable," the hospital bulletin said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistani judge orders blasphemy probe against organisers of Women's Day march

A judge in the Pakistani city of Peshawar ordered police on Friday to open an investigation into the organisers of a march marking International Womens Day over allegations they committed blasphemy.Police in Islamabad had previously refused...

France reports 41,869 new COVID-19 cases, straining hospital system

France reported 41,869 new COVID-19 cases on Friday after registering 45,641 on Thursday and 35,088 a week ago, putting the hospital system under severe strain as a third wave of the pandemic rapidly escalates, health ministry data showed.T...

U.S. accuses China of 'state-led' social media campaign against firms over Xinjiang

The U.S. State Department on Friday condemned what it called a state-led social media campaign in China against U.S. and other international companies for deciding not to use cotton from Chinas Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns.We ...

EU approves 24.7 mln euros of state aid for Italian carrier Alitalia

The European Commission has approved 24.7 million euros 29 million of Italian state aid for Alitalia to compensate the airline for losses suffered during the pandemic, the EU executive said on Friday. It is the third authorisation for subsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021