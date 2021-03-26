Left Menu

Trivendra Singh compares himself with Abhimanyu of Mahabharata

Uttarkahnds former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday gave voice to his apparent hurt over his sudden removal from the post, indirectly comparing himself with Abhimanyu, a Mahabharata character killed by treachery.Singh made the comparison while addressing a large number of his supporters during a Holi Milan programme.Draupadi did not grieve over the death of Abhimanyu because the Kauravas had killed him by treachery.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-03-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 23:24 IST
Trivendra Singh compares himself with Abhimanyu of Mahabharata
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Uttarkahnd's former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday gave voice to his apparent "hurt" over his sudden removal from the post, indirectly comparing himself with Abhimanyu, a Mahabharata character killed by treachery.

Singh made the comparison while addressing a large number of his supporters during a Holi Milan programme.

''Draupadi did not grieve over the death of Abhimanyu because the Kauravas had killed him by treachery. Instead of grieving, she exhorted the Pandavas to avenge the killing,'' Rawat said, addressing the programme at Balawala as the chief guest. One has to retaliate, not grieve, against those who commit treachery, he told the audience.

Rawat, who was removed as the chief minister earlier this month nine days ahead of the completion of four years in the office, said as CM, he tried to focus on empowering women and the youth but that may not have gone down well with some people. ''But I am happy that I have emerged untainted out of the dark tunnel of politics (four-year term as CM). I wouldn't ever do anything that makes me incapable of seeing straight into the eyes of my people,'' he said. The programme was held at Milan wedding point on Thursday where Rawat's supporters had gathered in large numbers to listen to him and celebrate the festivals of colours.

