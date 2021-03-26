Left Menu

Centre, Delhi govt in war of words over poor quality foodgrains distributed from fair price shops

Simultaneously, we had returned the rotten ration, he said in a statement.The Delhi government has been serious about the quality of cereals and pulses available under the ration scheme. It does not tolerate any irresponsibility or laxity regarding the quality of rations coming from the Centres godowns, added the minister.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 23:27 IST
Centre, Delhi govt in war of words over poor quality foodgrains distributed from fair price shops

The Centre has sought an action-taken report from the Delhi government over poor quality of foodgrains distributed from fair price shops in the city during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

But Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Friday claimed that the issue of ''rotten'' grains received from the Centre was raised immediately and a complaint lodged with it.

The development comes amid the Centre's objection to the Kejriwal government's plan to deliver rations at doorsteps of eligible beneficiaries of the public distribution system.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, in a communication dated March 18, reminded the Food department of the Delhi government regarding ''various discrepancies'' found during an inspection of fair price shops in Delhi region.

Earlier, in October 2020, in a letter to the Delhi chief secretary, the ministry had sought an action-taken report from him.

The letter had stated that a survey of 71 fair price shops in Delhi was conducted by the ministry's five teams of Department of Food and Public Distribution officials in August and September 2020.

A total of 138 samples were collected (70 wheat, 68 rice) which were analysed by the Central Grain Analysis Laboratory.

''Ninety samples out of 138 were found to be beyond rejection limit (BRL) as per the uniform specifications of foodgrain, including 42 samples (18 samples of wheat and 24 samples of rice) which were found beyond the FSSAl standards which were unfit for human consumption,'' the letter stated.

The ministry had also cited ''various discrepancies'' and ''serious negligence'', and requested the Delhi chief secretary for instituting a time-bound inquiry into the whole matter and take necessary action against those found guilty.

It had also asked for ''systemic improvements'' to avoid recurrence of the ''lapse'' and sought an action-taken report.

Hussain said the matter was raised with the Union minister concerned and the ''rotten'' grain was returned.

''During last year's lockdown, we had immediately complained to the Centre about the rotten ration we received from them. I even wrote a letter to the concerned Union Minister, demanding immediate action. Simultaneously, we had returned the rotten ration,'' he said in a statement.

The Delhi government has been serious about the quality of cereals and pulses available under the ration scheme. It does not tolerate any irresponsibility or laxity regarding the quality of rations coming from the Centre's godowns, added the minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistani judge orders blasphemy probe against organisers of Women's Day march

A judge in the Pakistani city of Peshawar ordered police on Friday to open an investigation into the organisers of a march marking International Womens Day over allegations they committed blasphemy.Police in Islamabad had previously refused...

France reports 41,869 new COVID-19 cases, straining hospital system

France reported 41,869 new COVID-19 cases on Friday after registering 45,641 on Thursday and 35,088 a week ago, putting the hospital system under severe strain as a third wave of the pandemic rapidly escalates, health ministry data showed.T...

U.S. accuses China of 'state-led' social media campaign against firms over Xinjiang

The U.S. State Department on Friday condemned what it called a state-led social media campaign in China against U.S. and other international companies for deciding not to use cotton from Chinas Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns.We ...

EU approves 24.7 mln euros of state aid for Italian carrier Alitalia

The European Commission has approved 24.7 million euros 29 million of Italian state aid for Alitalia to compensate the airline for losses suffered during the pandemic, the EU executive said on Friday. It is the third authorisation for subsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021