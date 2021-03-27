U.S. accuses China of 'state-led' social media campaign against firms over Xinjiang

U.S. accuses China of 'state-led' social media campaign against firms over XinjiangReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 00:01 IST
The U.S. State Department on Friday condemned what it called a "state-led" social media campaign in China against U.S. and other international companies for deciding not to use cotton from China's Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns.
"We commend and stand with companies that adhere to U.S. laws and ensure that products we are consuming are not made with forced labor," State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said at a regular news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Xinjiang
- The U.S. State Department
- State Department
- China
ALSO READ
Direct deposits from U.S. COVID-19 bill to come as early as this weekend, White House says
EXCLUSIVE-EU told to expect no AstraZeneca vaccines from U.S. in near future - sources
UPDATE 1-U.S. House Republicans may follow Democrats in rebooting shamed 'earmarks'
Japan's Suga to meet with U.S. President Biden in first half of April - minister
China stocks rise on infra boost, Sino-U.S. tensions cap gains