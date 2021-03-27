Left Menu

Pakistani judge orders blasphemy probe against organisers of Women's Day march

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 27-03-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 00:04 IST
Pakistani judge orders blasphemy probe against organisers of Women's Day march
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A judge in the Pakistani city of Peshawar ordered police on Friday to open an investigation into the organisers of a march marking International Women's Day over allegations they committed blasphemy.

Police in Islamabad had previously refused to open a case, saying the allegations were based on fake social media posts after doctored images and video from the March 8 event went viral. The petition, lodged by a group of lawyers in Peshawar, alleges slogans and messages on placards and banners on display during the march in Islamabad were "un-Islamic and obscene" and insulted the Prophet Mohammad and one of his wives.

The organisers of the march said in a statement: "These lies and the outrageous allegations of blasphemous slogans and banners in particular have been definitively debunked many times over." Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan, and although no executions have been carried out, suspects are often killed by vigilantes.

Protests calling for vigilante violence against the march organisers followed the social media storm and on March 12 the Pakistan Taliban issued a statement threatening the activists. The march organisers called on the government to provide protection for the activists in the wake of the court order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Republicans ask U.S. Supreme Court to let them defend Trump immigration rule

A group of Republican state officials on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow them to take over the defense of a hardline immigration rule issued by former President Donald Trumps administration that barred immigrants likely to requ...

China, Iran expected to sign 25-year accord, Iranian state media says

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Iran on Friday for a visit that Iranian state media said would see the signing of a 25-year cooperation agreement between the two countries, which are both under U.S sanctions.The accord, final de...

Suez Canal steps up efforts to free stuck vessel, U.S. watches energy market impact

The Suez Canal stepped up efforts on Friday to free a stuck mega vessel, after an earlier attempt failed to end a blockage that has lifted shipping rates for fuel tankers and scrambled global supply chains for everything from grains to baby...

U.S. Customs' top trade cop retiring, calls for more resources

U.S. Customs and Border Protections trade enforcement chief is retiring on Friday and said the agency needs more resources to keep up with increasingly sophisticated efforts to evade U.S tariffs and forced labor restrictions.Brenda Smith, e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021