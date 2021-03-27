UK's Johnson and U.S. President Biden express concern about China action

UK's Johnson and U.S. President Biden express concern about China actionReuters | London | Updated: 27-03-2021 01:17 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 00:53 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Friday, expressing concern over the Chinese response to the imposition of sanctions and saying Iran had to come back into compliance with the nuclear deal.
"The leaders agreed on the need for Iran to come back into compliance with the nuclear deal," a spokesman for Johnson said in a statement.
"On China, the Prime Minister and President reflected on the significant action taken by the UK, U.S. and other international partners earlier this week to impose sanctions on human rights violators in Xinjiang and expressed their concern about retaliatory taken action by China."
