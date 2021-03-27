Ukraine: 4 soldiers dead in mortar attack in country's east

Ukraine: 4 soldiers dead in mortar attack in country's eastPTI | Kyiv | Updated: 27-03-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 01:07 IST
Ukraine's military said four of its soldiers were killed Friday during a mortar attack in the eastern region where its forces have been fighting Russian-backed separatists since 2014.
The attack in the hamlet of Shumi, reported by the Joint Forces Operation, was the most significant violation this year of a ceasefire — under which fighting has declined.
More than 13,000 people have died in the conflict.
The Ukrainian statement blamed the mortar attack on Russian troops. Russia has consistently denied having a military presence in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Joint Forces Operation
- Shumi
- Russian
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- separatists
ALSO READ
Africa proves rocky terrain for Russian and Chinese vaccines
Vijender Singh to fight Russian boxer Artysh Lopsan on March 19
Vijender to take on Russian Artysh Lopsan in comeback fight on March 19
Russian ballerina performs Swan Lake on ice to save bay
Odd News Roundup: Russian ballerina performs Swan Lake on ice and Chile drug bust nets cocaine and marijuana stamped