U.S. Court orders British man to pay more than $571 million over bitcoin fraud

U.S. Court orders British man to pay more than $571 million over bitcoin fraudReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2021 02:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 02:45 IST
A U.S. court ordered a British man to pay more than $571 million for operating a fraudulent bitcoin trading scheme, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.
The March 2 order by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York stems from an investigation into a website used by Benjamin Reynolds, purportedly of Manchester, to solicit bitcoins from customers with a promise of guaranteed profits, the CFTC said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Direct deposits from U.S. COVID-19 bill to come as early as this weekend, White House says
EXCLUSIVE-EU told to expect no AstraZeneca vaccines from U.S. in near future - sources
UPDATE 1-U.S. House Republicans may follow Democrats in rebooting shamed 'earmarks'
Japan's Suga to meet with U.S. President Biden in first half of April - minister
Urging vigilance, somber Biden tells U.S. states to speed up vaccinations