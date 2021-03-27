Judge denies bail to Canadian fashion designer Nygard on appeal

A judge on Friday denied the appeal of Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard to be released from jail ahead of a possible hearing for extradition to the United States on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, according to the Manitoba Court of Appeal written decision.

Canadian police arrested Nygard, 79, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Dec. 14 at the U.S. government's request under the countries' extradition treaty. He sought bail unsuccessfully in February, and was appealing the decision.

