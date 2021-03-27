Left Menu

Judge denies bail to Canadian fashion designer Nygard on appeal

Reuters | Winnipeg | Updated: 27-03-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 03:20 IST
Judge denies bail to Canadian fashion designer Nygard on appeal

A judge on Friday denied the appeal of Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard to be released from jail ahead of a possible hearing for extradition to the United States on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, according to the Manitoba Court of Appeal written decision.

Canadian police arrested Nygard, 79, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Dec. 14 at the U.S. government's request under the countries' extradition treaty. He sought bail unsuccessfully in February, and was appealing the decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden attacks Georgia's new voting limits as 'an atrocity,' civil rights groups sue state

Georgias sweeping new voting restrictions came under attack on Friday, with civil rights groups challenging them in court and President Joe Biden saying the U.S. Justice Department was examining what he called an atrocity of a law. Among ot...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Ivory Coast, Morocco latest teams to qualify for Cup of Nations finals

The Ivory Coast and Morocco added their names to the list of qualifiers for the next Africa Cup of Nations after they booked a place in the 24-team field on Friday.The Ivorians won 3-0 away in Niger with captain Serge Aurier playing a centr...

Efforts to refloat ship stranded in Suez Canal suspended till Saturday- sources

Efforts to refloat the giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal were suspended late on Friday and will be resumed Saturday, three canal sources said.The latest attempt to dislodge the Ever Given tanker started earlier on Friday after...

Popular children's book author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

American childrens book author Beverly Cleary, who responded to a young readers plea for realistic characters by bringing rare insight and humor to the lives of Ramona Quimby, Henry Huggins and the other children who populated her more than...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021