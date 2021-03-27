Left Menu

US Chief of Naval Operations meets Indian ambassador, discuss defence partnership

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2021 07:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 07:31 IST
US Chief of Naval Operations Michael Martin Gilday met India’s Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and discussed ways to strengthen the Indo-US defence partnership.

“Together, we will promote a free, open & inclusive rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. I look forward to our two navies’ continued cooperation,” Admiral Gilday said in a tweet after the meeting on Friday.

“Great to meet with India’s Ambassador to the United States” Gilday tweeted and posted two pictures of the meeting on the micro-blogging site.

Sandhu, in his tweet, thanked the Admiral for “hosting a wonderful evening”.

“I look forward to working together to further deepen India-US partnership,” Sandhu said.

Cooperation in the maritime domain is one of the key pillars of the India-US defense relationship.

