Mexico plans change to hydrocarbons law, enabling permit suspensions - document

Mexico plans change to hydrocarbons law, enabling permit suspensions - documentReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 27-03-2021 07:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 07:33 IST
Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent a bill to Congress on Friday to modify the country's hydrocarbons law that would allow suspensions of permits, according to a document seen by Reuters.
The draft bill, whose authenticity was confirmed by a congressional source, cited national security concerns as the justification for potential permit suspensions.
