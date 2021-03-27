Mexico plans change to hydrocarbons law, enabling permit suspensions - document

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent a bill to Congress on Friday to modify the country's hydrocarbons law that would allow suspensions of permits, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The draft bill, whose authenticity was confirmed by a congressional source, cited national security concerns as the justification for potential permit suspensions.

