Left Menu

North Korea snaps back at Biden over criticism of launches

North Korea on Saturday snapped back at President Joe Bidens criticism of its ballistic missile tests, calling his comments a provocation and encroachment on the Norths right to self-defense and vowing to continuously expand its most thoroughgoing and overwhelming military power. The statement issued by senior official Ri Pyong Chol came after the North on Thursday tested-fired two short-range missiles off its eastern coast in the first ballistic launches since Biden took office.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 27-03-2021 08:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 08:27 IST
North Korea snaps back at Biden over criticism of launches

North Korea on Saturday snapped back at President Joe Biden's criticism of its ballistic missile tests, calling his comments a provocation and encroachment on the North's right to self-defense and vowing to continuously expand its “most thoroughgoing and overwhelming military power.” The statement issued by senior official Ri Pyong Chol came after the North on Thursday tested-fired two short-range missiles off its eastern coast in the first ballistic launches since Biden took office. Experts say the flight data released by South Korea's military and North Korea's own description of the tests indicted that the North tested a new solid-fuel weapon that is designed to evade missile defense systems and is potentially nuclear capable. The launches showed how the North continues to expand its military capabilities while nuclear negotiations with the United States remain stalled. They also underscored the growing threat such short-range weapons pose to U.S. allies South Korea and Japan, which host a combined 80,000 U.S. troops as the core of America's military presence in the region. Biden was restrained as he admonished North Korea for the launches, which were a violation of U.N. sanctions against the North. “We're consulting with our allies and partners,” Biden said at the first news conference of his presidency on Thursday. “And there will be responses if they choose to escalate. We will respond accordingly. But I'm also prepared for some form of diplomacy, but it has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearization.” In comments carried by Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency, Ri said the North expresses “deep apprehension” over Biden's remarks that were “openly revealing his deep-seated hostility toward the DPRK.” DPRK refers to North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Ri said it was “gangster-like logic” for the United States to criticize the North's tactical weapons tests when the Americans are freely testing intercontinental ballistic missiles and could send their strategic military assets to the region surrounding the Korean Peninsula at any time. He said the North doesn't have options other than building “invincible physical power” to defend itself because the United States and South Korea “constantly pose military threats” and continue with their combined military exercises, which the North claims are an invasion rehearsal. “I think that the new US administration obviously took its first step wrong,” Ri said.

“If the US continues with its thoughtless remarks without thinking of the consequences, it may be faced with something that is not good.” Ri, secretary of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee and vice chairman of the party's Central Military Commission, is a former air force commander who has been seen as a key figure in the development of the North's missile program. Thursday's launches followed a statement by North Korean leader Kim's powerful sister last week, who berated the latest US-South Korean military exercises that ended earlier this month and warned Washington to “refrain from causing a stink” if it wants to “sleep in peace” for the next four years.

The North has so far ignored the Biden administration's efforts to reach out, saying it won't engage in meaningful talks while Washington persists with “hostile” policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal elections: Polling begins, Mamata urges people to vote in large numbers

As the polling for first of the eight-phase assembly polls in West Bengal began on Saturday morning, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called upon people of the state to vote in large number. I call upon the people of Bengal to exe...

Top UN officials express gratitude to India for gift of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

Top United Nations officials, including the UN peacekeeping chief, have expressed gratitude to India for its gift of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for peacekeepers, saying the donation will enable the Blue Helmets to continue their life-sa...

Ahead of Holi, shop in Lucknow introduces 'Bahubali Gujiya'

Ahead of Holi, a unique variety of Gujiya, Bahubali Gujiya, has become a special attraction in the city of nawabs. The celebration of Holi is incomplete without the richness and sweetness of Gujiya and to make it more enchanting, the iconic...

Maha: Fire at industrial unit in Badlapur, no casualty

A major fire broke out at an industrial unit in Badlapur MIDC of Maharashtras Thane district early on Saturday, an official said.Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.The blaze erupted around 4.15 am. Four fire engines from Ambarnath ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021