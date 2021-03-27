Left Menu

Kerala: ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.06 crore in fake educational certificate case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached eight immovable properties worth Rs 1.6 crore of the Chairman of an educational institute based in Kerala in a certificate forgery case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 08:32 IST
Kerala: ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.06 crore in fake educational certificate case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached eight immovable properties worth Rs 1.6 crore of the Chairman of an educational institute based in Kerala in a certificate forgery case. The Enforcement Directorate said that an investigation on money laundering charges revealed that the accused namely James George had allegedly engaged in forging and distribution of certificates of various Universities in the country.

"ED has provisionally attached eight immovable properties worth Rs 1.6 crore held in the name of James George, who is the Chairman of Modern Group of Institutions, Kollam and his wife Seema James in the fake educational certificate case," read an official statement of ED on Friday. The law enforcement agency said that the investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the Kerala Police which also had a chargesheet on the case.

"Money laundering investigation revealed that James George who is the Chairman of Modern Group of Institutions, Kollam was found engaged in forging of certificates of various Universities situated in different States in India and subsequently distributed such fake certificates to students and job seekers in lieu of cash payment and thus cheated with them during the period 2012-2015," the statement said. "He was also indulged in selling various fake diploma certificates of his Modern Group Institutes to job seekers and students against cash payment without conducting any course at his Institutes during the said period. It was further revealed that proceeds of crime had been invested in the purchase of immovable properties purchased in his name, in the name of his wife Seema James and in the name of Bharathiya Orthodox Church Religious and Charitable Trust formed by him and thus he had projected the tainted money as untainted," it added.

The agency further informed that the attached assets were acquired under the name of the accused, his wife and Bharathiya Orthodox Church Religious and Charitable Trust in Kollam, Alapuzha, Thrissur, Kannur and Wayanad districts in Kerala. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal elections: Polling begins, Mamata urges people to vote in large numbers

As the polling for first of the eight-phase assembly polls in West Bengal began on Saturday morning, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called upon people of the state to vote in large number. I call upon the people of Bengal to exe...

Top UN officials express gratitude to India for gift of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

Top United Nations officials, including the UN peacekeeping chief, have expressed gratitude to India for its gift of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for peacekeepers, saying the donation will enable the Blue Helmets to continue their life-sa...

Ahead of Holi, shop in Lucknow introduces 'Bahubali Gujiya'

Ahead of Holi, a unique variety of Gujiya, Bahubali Gujiya, has become a special attraction in the city of nawabs. The celebration of Holi is incomplete without the richness and sweetness of Gujiya and to make it more enchanting, the iconic...

Maha: Fire at industrial unit in Badlapur, no casualty

A major fire broke out at an industrial unit in Badlapur MIDC of Maharashtras Thane district early on Saturday, an official said.Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.The blaze erupted around 4.15 am. Four fire engines from Ambarnath ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021