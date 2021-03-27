Indian Army's recruitment rally for relatives of Army personnel ends in Srinagar

Left Menu

The recruitment rally of the Indian Army for relatives of the Army and ex-Army personnel, ended on Friday at Light Infantry Centre in Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-03-2021 09:42 IST
Visual of recruitment rally of Indian Army at Srinagr. Image Credit: ANI

The recruitment rally of the Indian Army for relatives of the Army and ex-Army personnel, ended on Friday at Light Infantry Centre in Srinagar. Around 3,000 candidates from all districts of the union territory took part in the three-day rally from March 24 to 26, to get placed in the Indian Army.

The physical fitness tests in the rally included a 1.6 km running test, chin-up tests, zig-zag balancing, nine-foot ditch jump and physical measurement test (PMT). Aimir Mukunmir, a participant from Kupwara, said: " I have passed the race, My father has served the country. I always wanted to join the Indian Army and serve the nation, I feel good now."

"This is my dream and I have got the support of my family to join the army," he added. Another participant from Kupwara said, " The rally has been going on from March 24. I am very thankful to the army. They provide all facilities, including shelter"

"It has been my ambition from childhood to join the army. I want to serve the nation. I practised for one month. It was a nice experience to be part of this rally," he added. One of the participants from Baramulla said, " My brother is from the Army. He told me about this recruitment as it was my dream to join the Indian Army. I passed the running and nine feet ditch jump test. It was hard. I practised for one month."

"My family will be very happy if I pass the test," he added. (ANI)

