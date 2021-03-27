Left Menu

At least four protesters killed in Myanmar by security forces - report

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 27-03-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 09:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Security forces opened fire at a crowd protesting outside a police station in Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon in the early hours of Saturday and at least four people were killed, Myanmar Now reported.

The news portal said at least 10 people were injured in the incident in the Dala suburb of the city. (Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

