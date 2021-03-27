Left Menu

PM Modi offers prayer at centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Ishwaripur village in Bangladeshs southwestern Shatkhira district, bordering India.Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, was welcomed in a traditional way upon his arrival at the temple.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 27-03-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 10:04 IST
PM Modi offers prayer at centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Bangladesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Ishwaripur village in Bangladesh's southwestern Shatkhira district, bordering India.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, was welcomed in a traditional way upon his arrival at the temple. Inside the temple, Modi, who was wearing a mask, offered prayers and sat on the floor while the priest was reciting the religious texts.

According to Hindu mythology, the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, scattered across India and neighboring countries. Records suggest a Hindu king set up the temple in the 16th century.

Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, Modi said on Thursday that he looks forward to offering prayers to Goddess Kali at the Jashoreshwari Kali temple located in Ishwaripur village in Shyamnagar Upazila of Satkhira, which borders West Bengal.

The Hindu community and temple authorities with the government's support redecorated the temple ahead of Modi's visit.

The last time when Prime Minister Modi visited Bangladesh in 2015, he offered puja at Dhakeshwari temple in the national capital.

Bangladesh has taken extra security measures for the Indian premier's visit in the wake of protests by few leftist and Islamist groups.

In 2016, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said their latest vital sample statistics report found the country's total population to be 15.89 crores by the end of 2015 with the number of Hindus at 1.70 crores in the Muslim-majority nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IBRF Global Declares Sushma Group as the Best Developer in Chandigarh

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Recently, IBRF Global, a Delhi based leading non-broking real estate research firm, declared Sushma Group as the best developer in Chandigarh. The survey was conducted recently in Chandigarh amongst the reno...

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines himself at home

Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to social media, the Little Master informed that all other members at his home have returned a negative COVID result.I have been testing...

West Bengal Assembly polls: BJP accuses TMC of creating disturbances at polling booths

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP candidate from West Midnapore Samit Das on Saturday alleged that Trinamool Congress is creating disturbances in the rural areas of the district as voting in the first phase of Assembly polls is underway. Das cast ...

West Bengal polls: TMC delegation to meet Chief Electoral Officer to raise 'serious concerns'

A delegation of Trinamool Congress TMC will meet the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer CEO at 12 noon on Saturday to raise some serious concerns, as polling for the first phase of state assembly elections is underway. Taking to Twitter, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021