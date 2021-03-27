Left Menu

Mumbai Police registers FIR in Bhandup fire incident

Mumbai Police registered an FIR in a fire incident at Sunrise Hospital in Bhandup West in which 11 people lost their lives.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-03-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 10:08 IST
Visuals from the incident spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Police registered an FIR in a fire incident at Sunrise Hospital in Bhandup West in which 11 people lost their lives. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday requested the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) of Disaster Management Prabhat Rahangdale to conduct an inquiry into the fire incident.

In a letter to Rahangdale, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal asked Rahangdale to conduct an inquiry within 15 days to find the cause of the fire in consultation with the Chief Fire Officer and fix up the responsibility of concerned officers regarding illegality in the structure if any. A major fire broke out at a COVID-19 hospital on the third floor of a mall in Mumbai's Bhandup area, claiming the lives of at least 11 people.

Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said that actions will be taken against those who are responsible. (ANI)

