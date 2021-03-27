Maha: 3 booked for trying to kill man by running car over him

Police have launched a search for three persons, who allegedly tried to kill a man by running a car over him at Padgha in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

The incident had occurred at Razori village on Thursday, he said.

Saddam Chikalkar (29), who suffered injuries in the incident, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police official said.

''The victim and the accused had a dispute over some property. On March 25, the prime accused in the case, Azauddin Chikalkar, took two others along and tried to kill Saddam by running his car over him,'' he said.

An offence has been registered against the trio at Padgha police station under IPC 307 (attempt to murder).

