Left Menu

PM Modi offers prayer at centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Ishwaripur village in southwestern Bangladesh and announced that India will build a multipurpose community hall for the worshippers.Modi, who was covering his face with a mask, was welcomed in a traditional way upon his arrival at the temple.Inside the temple, Modi offered prayers and sat on the floor while the priest was reciting the religious texts.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 27-03-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 11:02 IST
PM Modi offers prayer at centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Ishwaripur village in southwestern Bangladesh and announced that India will build a multipurpose community hall for the worshippers.

Modi, who was covering his face with a mask, was welcomed in a traditional way upon his arrival at the temple.

Inside the temple, Modi offered prayers and sat on the floor while the priest was reciting the religious texts. ''Feeling blessed after praying at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple,” Modi tweeted after offering prayers at the temple in southwestern Shatkhira district, bordering India.

''PM @narendramodi places hand made Mukut on Ma Kali. Mukut made of silver with gold plating. Hand made over three weeks by a traditional artisan,'' Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Speaking outside the temple, Modi said that he prayed to Goddess Kali to free the human race from COVID-19.

Noting that a large number of devotees from across the border and Bangladesh visit during ‘Maa Kali mela’ at the temple, Modi said a community hall is needed which should be multi-purpose so that when people come here during Kali puja, it is useful to them too.

Modi said India will build a multipurpose community hall at the temple.

''It should be useful for social, religious and educational events for local people. Most importantly, it should act as a shelter for all at the time of disasters like cyclones. India will do construction work. I express my gratitude to the Bangladesh government that they have wished us well for this,” Modi said.

According to Hindu mythology, the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, scattered across India and neighbouring countries. Records suggest a Hindu king set up the temple in the 16th century.

Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, Modi said on Thursday that he looks forward to offering prayers to Goddess Kali at the Jashoreshwari Kali temple located in Ishwaripur village in Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira, which borders West Bengal.

The Hindu community and temple authorities with the government support redecorated the temple ahead of Modi’s visit.

Last time when Prime Minister Modi visited Bangladesh in 2015, he offered puja at Dhakeshwari temple in the national capital.

Bangladesh has taken extra security measures for the Indian premier's visit in the wake of protests by few leftist and Islamist groups.

Modi, who is visiting Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus, on Friday attended the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's independence, the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka.

In 2016, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said their latest vital sample statistics report found the country’s total population to be 15.89 crore by the end of 2015 with the number of Hindus at 1.70 crore in the Muslim-majority nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank signs fresh loan agreements worth USD 1.336 billion with Pakistan

The World Bank has signed agreements with Pakistan to provide USD 1.336 billion worth of assistance to boost the cash-strapped countrys foreign exchange reserves and help support social sector programmes.A total of six project agreements, w...

Dominion Voting sues Fox for USD 1.6B over 2020 election claims

Dominion Voting Systems filed a USD 1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Friday, arguing the cable news giant, to boost faltering ratings, falsely claimed that the voting company had rigged the 2020 election.The lawsuit is par...

2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: Court allows to withdraw case against BJP leaders

A local court allowed to withdraw a case of inciting violence against 12 BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana, BJP MLA Sangit Som, former BJP MP Bhartendu Singh and VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi, in connection with the 2013 ...

Sri Lanka releases all 54 Indian fishermen arrested this week

Sri Lanka has released all 54 Indian fishermen arrested this week for allegedly poaching in the countrys territorial waters, Indian officials confirmed on Saturday.The Indian official sources here said that 40 of them were released on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021