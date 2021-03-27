Left Menu

2023 Tour de France to start in Spain's Basque Country

The Basque Country, whose cultural range stretches across the border into southern France, is home to Spains most fanatical cycling fans.The region has produced 21 stage winners in the Tour, accounting for a third of the 61 victories by Spaniards, according to race organizers.The Tour has taken its route in Spains Pyrenees Mountains and beyond on several occasions. The Basque city of San Sebastin hosted the races start in 1992.

2023 Tour de France to start in Spain's Basque Country

The 2023 Tour de France will start in Spain's northern Basque Country, race organizers said.

Bilbao will host the start of the race's 120th edition on July 1, 2023. The opening stage will start and finish in the city. Stage two will also be entirely in the region.

The Basque Country, whose cultural range stretches across the border into southern France, is home to Spain’s most fanatical cycling fans.

The region has produced 21 stage winners in the Tour, accounting for a third of the 61 victories by Spaniards, according to race organizers.

The Tour has taken its route in Spain's Pyrenees Mountains and beyond on several occasions. The Basque city of San Sebastián hosted the race's start in 1992.

