Left Menu

Police arrests 10 people at violent protest in Bristol, England

"Ten people were arrested for offences including violent disorder, assaulting an emergency worker and possession of Class A drugs," the local Avon and Somerset Police Superintendent Mark Runacres said in the statement. "Items, including glass bottles and bricks were thrown at officers, fireworks were launched at our mounted section while one of our horses was also covered with paint," Runacres added.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-03-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 11:22 IST
Police arrests 10 people at violent protest in Bristol, England
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ten people were arrested in the city of Bristol in southwest England on Friday after protests over a new policing bill turned violent with people throwing glass bottles and bricks at officers, police said in a statement.

Thousands of demonstrators converged on the city centre, ignoring COVID-19 restrictions, to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests. "Ten people were arrested for offences including violent disorder, assaulting an emergency worker and possession of Class A drugs," the local Avon and Somerset Police Superintendent Mark Runacres said in the statement.

"Items, including glass bottles and bricks were thrown at officers, fireworks were launched at our mounted section while one of our horses was also covered with paint," Runacres added. Last Sunday, two police officers were seriously injured and at least two police vehicles set on fire in Bristol after a peaceful protest turned violent.

"Three of those arrested were also detained in connection with the violent disorder which took place in Bristol on Sunday," Runacres said. The new policing bill would give police new powers to impose time and noise limits on street protests, which has angered activists, particularly since a heavy-handed police response to a London vigil for murder victim Sarah Everard on March 13 caused widespread outrage and criticism of the police.

A police officer has been charged with Everard's kidnap and murder, and the case has unleashed an outpouring of grief and rage over the issue of violence against women and girls. The bill pre-dated the Everard case and covers a wide range of policy areas as well as the policing of protests. However, the two became connected in many people's minds because, by coincidence, the bill was up for debate in parliament two days after the London vigil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank signs fresh loan agreements worth USD 1.336 billion with Pakistan

The World Bank has signed agreements with Pakistan to provide USD 1.336 billion worth of assistance to boost the cash-strapped countrys foreign exchange reserves and help support social sector programmes.A total of six project agreements, w...

Dominion Voting sues Fox for USD 1.6B over 2020 election claims

Dominion Voting Systems filed a USD 1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Friday, arguing the cable news giant, to boost faltering ratings, falsely claimed that the voting company had rigged the 2020 election.The lawsuit is par...

2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: Court allows to withdraw case against BJP leaders

A local court allowed to withdraw a case of inciting violence against 12 BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana, BJP MLA Sangit Som, former BJP MP Bhartendu Singh and VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi, in connection with the 2013 ...

Sri Lanka releases all 54 Indian fishermen arrested this week

Sri Lanka has released all 54 Indian fishermen arrested this week for allegedly poaching in the countrys territorial waters, Indian officials confirmed on Saturday.The Indian official sources here said that 40 of them were released on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021