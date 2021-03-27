2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: Court allows to withdraw case against BJP leaders

A local court allowed to withdraw a case of inciting violence against 12 BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana, BJP MLA Sangit Som, former BJP MP Bhartendu Singh and VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi, in connection with the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.

Judge of the special court, Ram Sudh Singh on Friday allowed the government counsel to withdraw the case.

According to district government counsel Rajiv Sharma, the accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for violating prohibitory orders deterring public servants from discharging their duties and wrongful restraint.

It is alleged that the accused participated in a mahapanchayat and incited violence through their speeches in the last week of August 2013..

The state counsel had moved an application in the court stating that the Uttar Pradesh government has decided in public interest not to proceed further with the prosecution of the BJP leaders and that the court should allow its plea to withdraw this case.

At least 62 people were killed and more than 50,000 displaced in the communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and its neighbouring districts in 2013.

