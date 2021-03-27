Left Menu

Man arrested for raping disabled Dalit woman in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-03-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 12:37 IST
Man arrested for raping disabled Dalit woman in UP

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a disabled Dalit woman under Ramraj Police Station area in the district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday, they said.

According to police, the accused, Farman, took the 25-year-old woman to the nearby sugarcane fields and raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the incident to anyone.

A case was registered against the accused under sections of IPC and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on a complaint by the victim, Circle Officer Shakil Ahmad said.

He was later arrested, the officer added.

PTI CORR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal elections: 54.90 per cent of 73.80 lakh voters exercise their franchise till 1 pm in 30 seats where

polling is underway for first phase....

Matt Damon-starrer 'Stillwater' to hit theatres on this date

Oscar-winning actor Matt Damons upcoming outing Stillwater will be coming to theatres this summer. The release date of the thriller has been revealed and it is set to hit the big screens on July 30, 2021. As per Variety, Damon stars in the ...

Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel

A giant container ship remained stuck sideways in Egypts Suez Canal for a fifth day Saturday, as authorities prepared to make new attempts to free the vessel and reopen a crucial east-west waterway for global shipping.The Ever Given, a Pana...

Poland plans pensions for dogs, horses in state employment

They locate survivors in collapsed buildings, track down fugitives, foil drugs, and explosives smugglers and help control rowdy crowds. All in exchange for food and lodging and an occasional pat on the head.But when retirement time comes, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021