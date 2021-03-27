Left Menu

K'taka govt inefficiency, corruption, lies reason behind surge in COVID-19 cases: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged the state government's inefficiency, corruption and lies are the reasons for the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-03-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 12:50 IST
Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged the state government's inefficiency, corruption and lies are the reasons for the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. "@BJP4Karnataka's inefficiency, corruption and lies are the reasons for the rise in #Covid19 cases in Karnataka. People of Karnataka are facing the crisis due to mistakes of the shameless @BJP4Karnataka government," he tweeted.

He further said that the Karnataka government has also lied about COVID-19 related deaths. "According to @DHFWKA, number of #Covid19 deaths till Dec 2020 is 12,090. According to Planning and Statistical dept, it is 22,320 till Dec 2020. @CMofKarnataka, @mla_sudhakar, Which of the above data is true?" he questioned.

"@BJP4Karnataka leaders have not just lied about the #Covid19 related deaths, they have also lied about medicines, masks, sanitizers, PE kits and other procurements. @mla_sudhakar has been consistently lying to hide the corruption and inefficiency," he further wrote in a tweet. The Leader of Opposition further demanded the government to immediately release a white paper about the COVID-19 infection, deaths, treatment details.

"@BJP4Karnataka govt should immediately release white paper about the #Covid19 infection, deaths, treatment details & compensation paid. Covid19 can be won through treatment and not through lies," he added On Friday, Karnataka reported 2566 new COVID-19 cases, 1,207 discharges and 19 deaths. The coronavirus cases in the state reached 9,81,044 including 9,48,988 recoveries, 12,484 deaths and 19,553 active cases. (ANI)

