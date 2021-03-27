Left Menu

PM Modi offers prayer at centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Ishwaripur village in southwestern Bangladesh and announced that India would construct a community hall-cum cyclone shelter attached to the temple.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 27-03-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 13:34 IST
PM Modi offers prayer at centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Ishwaripur village in southwestern Bangladesh and announced that India would construct a community hall-cum cyclone shelter attached to the temple. On the second day of his two-day visit to Bangladesh, Prime Minister Modi performed pooja at the temple in Satkhira, which is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths in the Puranic tradition. Modi also placed handmade mukut, made of silver with gold plating on Goddess kali. This mukut was handmade over three weeks by a local artisan.

''Feeling blessed after praying at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple,” Modi tweeted after offering prayers at the temple.

Speaking outside the temple, Modi said that he prayed to Goddess Kali to free the human race from COVID-19.

Noting that a large number of devotees from across the border and Bangladesh visit during ‘Maa Kali mela’ at the temple, Modi said a community hall is needed which should be multi-purpose so that when people come here during Kali puja, it is useful to them too.

Modi said India will build a multipurpose community hall at the temple.

''It should be useful for social, religious and educational events for local people. Most importantly, it should act as a shelter for all at the time of disasters like cyclones. India will do construction work. I express my gratitude to the Bangladesh government that they have wished us well for this,” Modi said.

The structure would be used by the devotees during the annual Kali Pooja and Mela of the temple and would also be used by broader community of all faiths as a storm shelter and community facility, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. The grant amount for the new facility was not mentioned.

According to Hindu mythology, the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, scattered across India and neighbouring countries. Records suggest a Hindu king set up the temple in the 16th century.

Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, Modi said on Thursday that he looks forward to offering prayers to Goddess Kali at the Jashoreshwari Kali temple located in Ishwaripur village in Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira, which borders West Bengal.

The Hindu community and temple authorities with the government support redecorated the temple ahead of Modi’s visit.

Last time when Prime Minister Modi visited Bangladesh in 2015, he offered puja at Dhakeshwari temple in the national capital.

Bangladesh has taken extra security measures for the Indian premier's visit in the wake of protests by few leftist and Islamist groups.

Modi, who is visiting Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus, on Friday attended the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's independence, the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka.

In 2016, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said their latest vital sample statistics report found the country’s total population to be 15.89 crore by the end of 2015 with the number of Hindus at 1.70 crore in the Muslim-majority nation.

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal elections: 54.90 per cent of 73.80 lakh voters exercise their franchise till 1 pm in 30 seats where

polling is underway for first phase....

Matt Damon-starrer 'Stillwater' to hit theatres on this date

Oscar-winning actor Matt Damons upcoming outing Stillwater will be coming to theatres this summer. The release date of the thriller has been revealed and it is set to hit the big screens on July 30, 2021. As per Variety, Damon stars in the ...

Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel

A giant container ship remained stuck sideways in Egypts Suez Canal for a fifth day Saturday, as authorities prepared to make new attempts to free the vessel and reopen a crucial east-west waterway for global shipping.The Ever Given, a Pana...

Poland plans pensions for dogs, horses in state employment

They locate survivors in collapsed buildings, track down fugitives, foil drugs, and explosives smugglers and help control rowdy crowds. All in exchange for food and lodging and an occasional pat on the head.But when retirement time comes, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021