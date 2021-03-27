Left Menu

Four Syrians found frozen to death in eastern Lebanon

The four were found, frozen to death, after a search operation by the Lebanese civil defense, army, and security forces, Bachir Khodr said. "An investigation will be launched into the Lebanese individual who was with them previously to see if this was human smuggling or not," he said.

Four Syrians found frozen to death in eastern Lebanon
Four Syrians, two women, and two children were found dead on Friday in eastern Lebanon after having gone missing, the governor of Lebanon's Baalbek and Hermel region tweeted. The four were found, frozen to death, after a search operation by the Lebanese civil defense, army, and security forces, Bachir Khodr said.

"An investigation will be launched into the Lebanese individual who was with them previously to see if this was human smuggling or not," he said. Lebanon has more than a million Syrian refugees who have fled their homes since the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011.

