Left Menu

NIA suppressing evidence in Waze case, alleges Cong

He had direct access to Singh. However, the NIA is not probing Singh in the bomb scare case. NIA not carrying out inquiry against Wazes seniors and Param Bir Singh gives rise to suspicion.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 13:46 IST
NIA suppressing evidence in Waze case, alleges Cong

The Congress on Saturday accused the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of suppressing evidence in the ongoing probe in the Sachin Waze case.

Talking to reporters here, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, ''API Sachin Waze's office was 200 feet away from the office of the then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. He had direct access to Singh. However, the NIA is not probing Singh in the bomb scare case.'' ''NIA not carrying out inquiry against Waze's seniors and Param Bir Singh gives rise to suspicion. The agency is deliberately suppressing some evidence,'' he said.

Waze (49) was arrested on March 13 by the NIA in connection with the probe into the explosives-laden SUV found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house on February 25.

Waze is also being probed for his alleged role in the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus disqualified from Eurovision Song Contest

Organisers of this years Eurovision Song Contest have disqualified Belarus, ruling that its entry song - by a band whose lyrics have been deemed in the past to mock anti-government protests - is in breach of competition guidelines. Earlier ...

Congress appoints Rajesh Tiwari, 2 others as AICC secretaries

Congress on Saturday appointed Rajesh Tiwari, Tauqir Alam, and Pradeep Narwal as All India Congress Committee AICC secretaries attached to the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Rajesh Tiwari was earlier working as a parliamentar...

UK PM Johnson criticises 'disgraceful' attacks on police at protest

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday strongly criticized disgraceful attacks on police officers after protests in Bristol against a new policing bill turned violent, resulting in ten arrests.Last night saw disgraceful attacks ag...

Cong-Left-ISF alliance fighting for political relevance, hopes to be kingmaker

With the poll narrative for the assembly poll in West Bengal sharply polarized between the ruling TMC and opposition BJP, the Congress-Left-ISF alliance is fighting to prove the political relevance of the parties in it and is pinning its ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021