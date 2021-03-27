President Kovind's condition stable, Army hospital refers him to AIIMS
President Ram Nath Kovind was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi for further investigation into his health condition by the Army's Research and Referral Hospital on Saturday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 13:59 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi for further investigation into his health condition by the Army's Research and Referral Hospital on Saturday. The hospital informed that his condition is stable.
The President was under observation at the hospital following chest discomfort yesterday. "The President is being supervised by doctors after regular medical checkups. The President has expressed his thanks to all the well-wishers who have come to know about his health," the office of President of India tweeted.
The President on Friday visited the Army's Research and Referral Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Bangladesh had enquired about the President's health.
"PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being," the PMO tweeted. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
