Left Menu

Police: 2 dead in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings

At an earlier news conference, police Chief Paul Neudigate said the death possibly stemmed from an unrelated shooting. The release also said one officer suffered minor injuries. Neudigate had said the officer was struck by a vehicle during the investigation. A different officer fatally shot a man at the shooting scene.

PTI | Virginiabeach | Updated: 27-03-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 14:17 IST
Police: 2 dead in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along Virginia Beach's oceanfront, police said Saturday.

Eight people were shot just after 11 p.m. Friday, Virginia Beach police said in a news release. All eight were taken to local hospitals, with some of their conditions ranging from serious to life-threatening.

One woman died of a gunshot wound on the scene, the release said. At an earlier news conference, police Chief Paul Neudigate said the death possibly stemmed from an unrelated shooting.

The release also said one officer suffered minor injuries. Neudigate had said the officer was struck by a vehicle during the investigation.

A different officer fatally shot a man at the shooting scene. While officers were investigating the original shooting, shots were fired nearby, Neudigate said. The officer confronted the man, leading to the deadly gunfire.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave. He has been with the department for five years and is assigned to its special operations division.

The original shooting and the officer shooting were being investigated concurrently, the release said.

"We have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night," Neudigate said during the news conference.

No suspect information was immediately available. Neudigate said several people were in police custody but their possible involvement in the shooting was still under investigation.

Multiple roads were blocked off throughout the night while police worked in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus disqualified from Eurovision Song Contest

Organisers of this years Eurovision Song Contest have disqualified Belarus, ruling that its entry song - by a band whose lyrics have been deemed in the past to mock anti-government protests - is in breach of competition guidelines. Earlier ...

Congress appoints Rajesh Tiwari, 2 others as AICC secretaries

Congress on Saturday appointed Rajesh Tiwari, Tauqir Alam, and Pradeep Narwal as All India Congress Committee AICC secretaries attached to the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Rajesh Tiwari was earlier working as a parliamentar...

UK PM Johnson criticises 'disgraceful' attacks on police at protest

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday strongly criticized disgraceful attacks on police officers after protests in Bristol against a new policing bill turned violent, resulting in ten arrests.Last night saw disgraceful attacks ag...

Cong-Left-ISF alliance fighting for political relevance, hopes to be kingmaker

With the poll narrative for the assembly poll in West Bengal sharply polarized between the ruling TMC and opposition BJP, the Congress-Left-ISF alliance is fighting to prove the political relevance of the parties in it and is pinning its ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021