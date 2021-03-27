Telangana Congress condemns TRS govt for curtailing budget session to 6 days

Left Menu

Telangana Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has condemned the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for curtailing the Budget session of the state Legislature to six days.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-03-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 14:56 IST
Congress leader Batti Vikramarka speaking to ANI in Hyderabad. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has condemned the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for curtailing the Budget session of the state Legislature to six days. Vikramarka said that the Assembly session should have been for 30 days.

"The budget session of 2021-2022, where the TRS-led Telangana government has released a budget of around Rs 2,30,825.96 crores has been just limited to six days of discussions. This move by the state government is highly condemnable. The session should have run for 30 days but they have just limited it to six days," the state Congress leader told ANI on Friday. He also accused that even during the six days of the Assembly session, the Opposition parties were not given proper time to talk and discuss the Budget.

"It seems like the assembly sessions were conducted only for the namesake and not to discuss regarding the presented budget and to come to solutions on various problems that the state is currently facing," Batti Vikramarka said. He further said that the TRS government has already taken many loans from various sources under the name of development.

"Even this year, the TRS government is going take Rs 45,000 crore to 50,000 crores as debt. This would only make the state enter into a debt trap by 2023-2024, this state would be in a debt of Rs 5.5 crores to Rs.6 crores. This would become a burden on the people of the state," he said. He further said that, in the time given to the opposition parties, we have tried our best to put forth the problems that the state is currently facing. Despite all our efforts, the government has not considered the problems that we have put forth.

