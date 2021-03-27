Left Menu

3 killed after being run over by truck in UP's Chitrakoot

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 27-03-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 15:06 IST
3 killed after being run over by truck in UP's Chitrakoot

Three people were killed and one person was injured after being run over by a truck at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place at Bargadi Purva village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Rajapur police station, on Friday night.

SHO of Rajapur police station Jaishankar Singh said three people, who were repairing a truck, died and one person was seriously injured after they were run over by another vehicle.

Two of the three deceased persons have been identified as Ranvijay Singh (30), a resident of Chitrakoot, and Shankar Suman, a resident of Kaushambi district.

The injured person is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Allahabad.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the SHO said, adding that efforts are underway to nab the culprit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'A Court Of Thorns And Roses' series being at Hulu from Ron Moore

Hulu has roped in Ronald D Moore for the adaptation of fantasy novel series A Court of Thorns and Roses.The Outlander and Battlestar Galactica showrunner will pen the pilot of the potential series with author Sarah J Maas, according to The ...

Mahindra Electric Mobility to consolidate with parent M&M

The board of directors at Mahindra Mahindra Ltd has given in-principle approval for consolidation of Mahindra Electric Mobility in the company. Mahindra Electricity Mobility is a step-down subsidiary of MM. The consolidation will categoris...

Belarus disqualified from Eurovision Song Contest

Organisers of this years Eurovision Song Contest have disqualified Belarus, ruling that its entry song - by a band whose lyrics have been deemed in the past to mock anti-government protests - is in breach of competition guidelines. Earlier ...

Congress appoints Rajesh Tiwari, 2 others as AICC secretaries

Congress on Saturday appointed Rajesh Tiwari, Tauqir Alam, and Pradeep Narwal as All India Congress Committee AICC secretaries attached to the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Rajesh Tiwari was earlier working as a parliamentar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021