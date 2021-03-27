3 killed after being run over by truck in UP's Chitrakoot

Three people were killed and one person was injured after being run over by a truck at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place at Bargadi Purva village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Rajapur police station, on Friday night.

SHO of Rajapur police station Jaishankar Singh said three people, who were repairing a truck, died and one person was seriously injured after they were run over by another vehicle.

Two of the three deceased persons have been identified as Ranvijay Singh (30), a resident of Chitrakoot, and Shankar Suman, a resident of Kaushambi district.

The injured person is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Allahabad.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the SHO said, adding that efforts are underway to nab the culprit.

