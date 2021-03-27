UK PM Johnson criticises 'disgraceful' attacks on police at protest

UK PM Johnson criticises 'disgraceful' attacks on police at protestReuters | London | Updated: 27-03-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 15:09 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday strongly criticized "disgraceful attacks" on police officers after protests in Bristol against a new policing bill turned violent, resulting in ten arrests.
"Last night saw disgraceful attacks against police officers in Bristol. Our officers should not have to face having bricks, bottles, and fireworks being thrown at them by a mob intent on violence and causing damage to property," Johnson said in a tweet. "The police and the city have my full support."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
