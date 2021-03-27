Left Menu

No rigid standard for acceptance or rejection of dying declaration: SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 15:26 IST
No rigid standard for acceptance or rejection of dying declaration: SC

The Supreme Court has said that there can be “no rigid standard or yardstick” for acceptance or rejection of dying declaration, which alone can form the basis for conviction if it has been made voluntarily and inspires confidence.

The apex court observed that if there are contradictions that create doubts about the truthfulness and credibility of the dying declaration then the benefit of doubt shall have to be given to the accused.

A bench comprising justices Navin Sinha and Krishna Murari stated this in its judgement while dismissing an appeal challenging the August 2011 verdict of the Delhi High Court which upheld a trial court order acquitting two persons accused of subjecting a woman to cruelty and murdering her.

“A dying declaration is admissible in evidence under section 32 of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. It alone can also form the basis for conviction if it has been made voluntarily and inspires confidence,” the top court said in its March 25 verdict.

“If there are contradictions, variations, creating doubts about its truthfulness, affecting its veracity and credibility, or if the dying declaration is suspect, or the accused is able to create a doubt not only with regard to the dying declaration but also with regard to the nature and manner of death, the benefit of doubt shall have to be given to the accused,” it said.

The bench further said, “Therefore, much shall depend on the facts of a case. There can be no rigid standard or yardstick for acceptance or rejection of a dying declaration.” The plea in the apex court was filed by a man who had challenged the acquittal of his deceased sister's husband and sister-in-law in a case lodged in 1991.

The woman had suffered 95 percent burn injuries in her matrimonial home on September 17, 1991, and succumbed in a hospital the next day.

The petitioner’s lawyer had argued that the accused were wrongly given the benefit of doubt by the high court that the deceased had committed suicide.

The apex court noted that the accused had taken the defence that the deceased suspected a promiscuous relationship between them and was also frustrated by her inability to conceive and, therefore, committed suicide by setting herself afire.

“In the facts and circumstances of the present case, considering that the statements of the deceased have vacillated, there is no evidence about the fitness of mind of the deceased to make the dying declaration including the presence of the doctor, the veracity and truthfulness of the dying declaration remains suspect,” the bench said.

“It would not be safe to simply reject the probable defence of suicide, to reverse the acquittal and convict the respondents,” it said, adding, “The appeal is, therefore, dismissed”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran, China sign 25-year cooperation accord- live TV

The Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers on Saturday signed a 25-year cooperation agreement between the two allies in a ceremony carried live on state television.Our relations with Iran will not be affected by the current situation, but wi...

Moody's affirms IndusInd Bank's ratings, revises outlook to stable

Moodys Investors Service has affirmed long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of IndusInd Bank at Ba1. Moodys has also affirmed its baseline credit assessment BCA and adjusted BCA at ba2. At the same time, it has revised the ou...

Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches state command, control center as part of SUMAN scheme

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with State Health Minister PR Choudhary launched State Level Integrated Command and Control Center as part of the Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan SUMAN scheme in Bhopal on Saturday.Acco...

Assam elections: 62.09 per cent of 81.09 lakh electors exercise their franchise till 3 pm in first phase of polling in 47 assembly seats.

Assam elections 62.09 per cent of 81.09 lakh electors exercise their franchise till 3 pm in first phase of polling in 47 assembly seats....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021