Man beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 27-03-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 16:27 IST
A 52-year-old man was beaten to death by a few unidentified men after he allegedly took sugarcane from their field, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Dwivedi said Dhirendra Bahadur Singh's body was found on a road outside Peethapur village.

''Singh had gone to an agriculture field to take sugarcane around 9 when some persons beat him up with sticks, resulting in his death,'' he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

