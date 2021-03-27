Man beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh

A 52-year-old man was beaten to death by a few unidentified men after he allegedly took sugarcane from their field, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Dwivedi said Dhirendra Bahadur Singh's body was found on a road outside Peethapur village.

''Singh had gone to an agriculture field to take sugarcane around 9 when some persons beat him up with sticks, resulting in his death,'' he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police added.

