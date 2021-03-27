Left Menu

Competing claim between development, environment will find answer from SC: Prasad

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-03-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 16:30 IST
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said the competing claim between development and conservation of environment will find a robust answer from the Supreme Court.

Prasad was speaking at the inauguration of a new building for the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court at Porvorim in the presence of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant among others.

''The whole competing claim between sustainable development, job opportunity and business return is a little complicated and the final solution for this problem is yet to come about,'' the minister said.

There is a need to conserve the environment, have development and maintain a happy balance of both, he said.

When India became free, all challenges that arose anywhere in the world, cropped up in India as well, he said.

''The competing claim between development and environment will find a robust answer from the Supreme Court, which will lead to a healthy blend between both,'' Prasad said.

Speaking about the country's judicial infrastructure, the minister said the Centre, state governments and judiciary led by the Chief Justice of India have to play a role of great fraternity, mutuality and cooperation in rendering support for judicial infrastructure.

The construction of many of judicial buildings has been possible because of cooperation, which the Centre has ensured, he said.

Prasad, who also handles the Electronics and Information Technology portfolio, said his department kept the country going through internet, phone and IT operations during the COVID-19 pandemic when all transport systems had been suspended.

''I remember India's IT companies were shellshocked. I liberalised the regime of work from home,'' he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

