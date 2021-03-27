Condition of President Kovind stable, being shifted to AIIMS: R and R hospital

The condition of President Ram Nath Kovind is stable and he is being referred to the AIIMS for further investigation, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said on Saturday.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan in a statement said Kovind has been under observation after a routine medical check up and has thanked all who enquired about his health and wished him well.

Advertisement

''The President has been under observation after a routine medical checkup. He thanks all who enquired about his health and wished him well,'' the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

The president, aged 75, had undergone a health check-up at the military hospital following a chest discomfort on Friday morning.

''The condition of President Shri Ram Nath Kovind is stable. He is being referred to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Delhi for further investigation,'' the hospital said in a medical bulletin on Saturday.

The hospital had said on Friday, ''President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation''.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Kovind at the Army hospital on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)