UP: 2 killed in road accident

Two people were killed when an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night when both of them were returning to Gopiganj from Danapur village, they said. SHO Pradeep Kumar said Subedar Singh (40) and Lapetu Bind (38) were returning home after attending the last rites of an acquaintance, when an unknown vehicle rammed into their motorcycle. Both of them died on the spot, he said.

When the duo did not reach home, their family members started searching for them and found their bodies near the damaged motorcycle, police said.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered against an unknown driver.

