Pune: Fire official dies in road accident after battling blaze

A senior fire official, who battled a massive fire at Fashion Street market in Camp area of Pune, was killed in a road accident on Saturday, an official said.

The accident took place when Prakash Hasbe (55), superintendent of Pune Cantonment Board fire brigade, was heading home in the early hours of the day after battling the blaze at the market on Friday night, the official from Pune fire brigade said.

Advertisement

''We were fighting to control the fire in the Camp area on Friday night. After the blaze was brought under the control Hasbe left for home,'' he said.

The official was riding his two-wheeler when a heavy vehicle hit him, killing him on the spot, he said.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condoled Hasbe's death in a tweet.

At least 500 shops were gutted in the fire that broke out at the famous Fashion Street market around 11 pm on Friday and the blaze was brought under control by 1 am. But no casualty was reported in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)