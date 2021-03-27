Home guard shoots himself dead in Bihar

Home guard shoots himself dead in BiharPTI | Gopalganj | Updated: 27-03-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 17:20 IST
A home guard shot himself dead with his service rifle in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place on the premises of Town police station and the home guard, identified as 27-year-old Guru Nath Singh from Busi village, died on the spot, Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar said.
An investigation is underway to find the reason why he took the extreme step, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bihar: RLSP likely to merge with JD-U on March 14
Climate resilient irrigation stressed at seminar held in Bihar capital
Unruly scenes in Bihar House over allegation against minister, members almost come to blows
Bihar has 1,19,000 doctors for 12 crore population: Health Minister
Will Tejashwi resign as father Lalu is in jail? asks Bihar minister