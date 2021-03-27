Home guard shoots himself dead in Bihar

A home guard shot himself dead with his service rifle in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place on the premises of Town police station and the home guard, identified as 27-year-old Guru Nath Singh from Busi village, died on the spot, Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar said.

Advertisement

An investigation is underway to find the reason why he took the extreme step, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)