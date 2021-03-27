Four members of a family killed in road accident in Bihar's Gopalganj

Four members of a family were killed when their car collided head-on with a truck in Bihar's Gopalganj district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

The incident took place just a few metres before Dumaria ghat bridge on NH 27 under Mohammadpur police station on Friday night when four members of a family were on their way to their native village Bangaon in Saharsa district, Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar said.

The family was going to their native village from Delhi by car when a truck laden with chillies collided head-on with the car, Kumar added.

The SP said that the deceased have been identified as - Sanjeev Jha (52), his wife Nimi Jha (45), daughter Ashtha Kumari (23) and son Raj Kumar (19).

The driver and helper of the truck managed to escape from the spot after the accident, the SP added.

