Lebanon's largest Christian bloc warns against sidelining president

Lebanon's largest Christian bloc warns against sidelining presidentReuters | Beirut | Updated: 27-03-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 17:33 IST
Lebanon's largest Christian bloc, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), warned prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri on Saturday against sidelining President Michel Aoun and other parliamentary blocs in talks over cabinet formation.
Hariri and Aoun have been at loggerheads over the formation of a cabinet for months, dashing hopes of a reversal of Lebanon's deepening financial meltdown.
