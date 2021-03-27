Left Menu

U.S. Afghanistan envoy heads to Turkey and region to push talks to end conflict

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 18:32 IST
U.S. Afghanistan envoy heads to Turkey and region to push talks to end conflict

The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has departed for Turkey and the region, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday, in a push to encourage Afghan parties to accelerate negotiations to end conflict in the country.

The State Department said in a statement that Khalilzad began the trip on Thursday.

"He will engage the two sides on their preparatory efforts for talks on a political settlement that produces a permanent ceasefire and a durable and just peace," the State Department said, referring to the Afghan government and the Taliban.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU experts to decide nuclear power qualifies for green investment label -document

Experts tasked with assessing whether the European Union should label nuclear power as a green investment will say that the fuel qualifies as sustainable, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.The European Commission is attempting to ...

EU experts to say nuclear power qualifies for green investment label -document

Experts tasked with assessing whether the European Union should label nuclear power as a green investment will say that the fuel qualifies as sustainable, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. The European Commission is attempting to...

Venezuelans fleeing to Colombia accuse soldiers of abuses

Venezuelans fleeing to Colombia to escape clashes between the Venezuelan military and irregular armed groups have accused soldiers of abuses, including killing civilians.The flow of thousands of refugees began on Sunday after Venezuelas Nat...

16-year-old girl run over by train in UP's Fatehpur

A 16-year-old girl died on Saturday morning after being run over by a train near Shahipur village here, police said.The victim, Sangita, was run over around 7 am while she was crossing the rail tracks along with some friends, Station House ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021