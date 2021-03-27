Left Menu

Nilam Sawhney quits AP CM's advisor post, to take over as SEC

PTI | Vja | Updated: 27-03-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 18:33 IST
Nilam Sawhney quits AP CM's advisor post, to take over as SEC

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday accepted the resignation of retired IAS officer Nilam Sawhney as the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, paving the way for her appointment as the next State Election Commissioner.

Upon the advice of Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Sawhney tendered her resignation from the Principal Advisors post on Friday night after the former approved her name for appointment as the SEC, official sources said.

Accordingly, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das issued an order on Saturday accepting Sawhney's resignation as the Principal Advisor.

Nilam Sawhney will take over as the State Election Commissioner upon the retirement of incumbent Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on March 31.

Sawhney, an IAS officer of the 1984 batch, was appointed as the Chief Minister's Principal Advisor on January 1 following her retirement as state Chief Secretary on December 31, 2020.

As Principal Advisor, she was given the rank of a Cabinet Minister.

She was brought back to the state cadre in November 2019 after the then Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam was removed from the post.

A formal order on Sawhney's new appointment will be issued separately later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU experts to decide nuclear power qualifies for green investment label -document

Experts tasked with assessing whether the European Union should label nuclear power as a green investment will say that the fuel qualifies as sustainable, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.The European Commission is attempting to ...

EU experts to say nuclear power qualifies for green investment label -document

Experts tasked with assessing whether the European Union should label nuclear power as a green investment will say that the fuel qualifies as sustainable, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. The European Commission is attempting to...

Venezuelans fleeing to Colombia accuse soldiers of abuses

Venezuelans fleeing to Colombia to escape clashes between the Venezuelan military and irregular armed groups have accused soldiers of abuses, including killing civilians.The flow of thousands of refugees began on Sunday after Venezuelas Nat...

16-year-old girl run over by train in UP's Fatehpur

A 16-year-old girl died on Saturday morning after being run over by a train near Shahipur village here, police said.The victim, Sangita, was run over around 7 am while she was crossing the rail tracks along with some friends, Station House ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021