Left Menu

Belarus detains opposition media editors as anti-government protests resume

Three editors of major Belarus independent media platforms were detained in Minsk on Saturday, their outlets said, along with dozens of others, at the site where fresh protests were due to begin against the rule of President Alexander Lukashenko. The city square where the demonstration was called to start on Saturday afternoon was surrounded by police vehicles and prison vans, and roads leading to it were closed, as several small groups of people gathered at its edges.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 18:34 IST
Belarus detains opposition media editors as anti-government protests resume

Three editors of major Belarus independent media platforms were detained in Minsk on Saturday, their outlets said, along with dozens of others, at the site where fresh protests were due to begin against the rule of President Alexander Lukashenko.

The city square where the demonstration was called to start on Saturday afternoon was surrounded by police vehicles and prison vans, and roads leading to it were closed, as several small groups of people gathered at its edges. Police detained a few dozen people at this site, videos shared on Belarus opposition media channels showed, with scenes of black-clad officers violently detaining people, including what appeared to be passersby.

Among the detained were Galina Ulasik and Anna Kaltygina, editors at opposition outlet TUT.by, the outlet, whose channel on the Telegram messenger app is followed by over 400,000 people, said. Another outlet, Nasha Niva, with 90,000 Telegram readers, said its editor-in-chief Yahor Martsinovich was also detained at the square, along with a photographer.

The platform, which regularly shares videos of detentions and police brutality filmed by its followers, is a significant source of information on anti-government protests in Belarus. The demonstrations became a weekly fixture in the capital and beyond after an election in August returned Lukashenko to power that opposition figures deemed rigged.

After a two-month lull, opposition leaders have called on the public to ramp up protests once again. Belarus authorities warned early on Saturday that anyone participating in these actions was liable to criminal prosecution.

The Minsk Investigative Committee said it had opened a case against the authors of posts on the Telegram messenger app that called for people to go out on the streets. Dozens were detained on Thursday during a relatively minor protest, coordinated to coincide with 'Freedom Day', an unofficial anniversary marking Belarus' 1918 declaration of independence from Russia, a period that proved short-lived.

Over 34,000 people have been detained since the start of regular demonstrations in August last year, which attracted hundreds of thousands of people and formed the biggest challenge so far to Lukashenko's nearly 27-year-rule. Lukashenko denies electoral fraud and has accused the West of sponsoring the protests.

On Friday, Belarus was disqualified from the Eurovision Song Contest after lyrics of submitted songs were deemed to be mocking of anti-government protests. (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Clelia Oziel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU experts to decide nuclear power qualifies for green investment label -document

Experts tasked with assessing whether the European Union should label nuclear power as a green investment will say that the fuel qualifies as sustainable, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.The European Commission is attempting to ...

EU experts to say nuclear power qualifies for green investment label -document

Experts tasked with assessing whether the European Union should label nuclear power as a green investment will say that the fuel qualifies as sustainable, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. The European Commission is attempting to...

Venezuelans fleeing to Colombia accuse soldiers of abuses

Venezuelans fleeing to Colombia to escape clashes between the Venezuelan military and irregular armed groups have accused soldiers of abuses, including killing civilians.The flow of thousands of refugees began on Sunday after Venezuelas Nat...

16-year-old girl run over by train in UP's Fatehpur

A 16-year-old girl died on Saturday morning after being run over by a train near Shahipur village here, police said.The victim, Sangita, was run over around 7 am while she was crossing the rail tracks along with some friends, Station House ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021